Redmond is ready for some football.
Geoff Hines, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, can already envision the High Desert Storm playing games in the expo center against other teams in the American West Football Conference, a professional indoor football league.
The Storm, which announced its arrival last week in Central Oregon, is not scheduled to start playing games until the spring, or later, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But whenever the team plays it will be exciting for the region and for the growing indoor football league that started in 2019, Hines said.
“They are looking at becoming a part of our community and growing with us,” Hines said. “Logistically, it makes sense. It gives them a stepping stone into a lot of additional markets. From my perspective, it really makes sense, and I think it does from theirs as well.”
The football league was also drawn to Redmond because the expo center is already equipped for indoor football similar to the other venues in the league. The Storm is joining the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks and Yakima Canines in Washington and the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, Idaho.
“The bulk of the amenities necessary exist on -site or will be brought in by the league,” Hines said.
The league plans to bring in artificial turf and goal posts. Everything else is in place, such as 4,000 seats, a sound system and an electronic scoreboard. The expo center also has a roof high enough for kickoffs during the football games, Hines said.
“Overall I think we have a tremendous facility that is well maintained and is essentially turnkey and is play -ready as early as necessary,” Hines said.
The expo center has hosted other professional sports in the past, such as rodeos, Harlem Globetrotters basketball and Portland Trail Blazers exhibitions games. But it has never hosted football, Hines said.
“It’s a different activity from what we have done historically, even though we have done other events,” he said.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott, who considers himself a football fan, said he was thrilled last week when he heard the news of the indoor league choosing his city as its newest location.
Endicott credits Hines and the fairgrounds for bringing the league to the city.
“The fairgrounds is a great asset to not only Redmond, but the whole area,” Endicott said. “This is just one more example of Geoff and his crew just doing a yeoman’s job of going out there and figuring out how to make things better and improve entertainment options in Central Oregon.”
Redmond and the fairgrounds have gained a reputation for hosting major events, including the Cascade Chute Out rodeo last month, Endicott said. But having its own professional football team is a new type of entertainment for the region, he said.
“We have been on the map for rodeos and Western events, but this is the first time I’ve seen that kind of a sporting event,” Endicott said. “We are on the map and this will just add to it.”
The indoor football league had a 12-game schedule in its first season from March to July 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the virus, and the league plans to return in 2021.
Before the next season, the Storm plans to build its team at a tryout Nov. 21 at the fairgrounds. The team hopes to find former collegiate athletes who fell short of an opportunity with other professional football leagues such as the NFL, CFL or XFL.
“It gives the guys that didn’t get into the NFL some more film footage for scouts and gives them another chance to be seen,” said Tami Cook, general manager of the Storm. “I’ve seen a lot of interest coming through and lot of guys have signed up on the website.”
In addition to building the roster, the Storm needs to hire staff members and reach out to its new fan base across Central Oregon.
The team also plans to invest in a new turf field that could cost $30,000 to $100,000, Cook said.
Cook considers Central Oregon an untapped market for professional indoor football. She believes fans will be thrilled with the games, which are played at a faster pace, and more up-close action than other professional football leagues.
“I feel like it’s going to be a really good spot for us and something for the Central Oregon fan base to cheer for,” Cook said.
At the fairgrounds, Hines can’t wait to host the tryout next month. After all the planning to bring the Storm to the region, the tryout makes it a reality, he said.
“The season will be here before we know it and we are excited about that,” Hines said. “Hopefully they come out of the gates as contenders and bring home a title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.