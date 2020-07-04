REDMOND — Retired couple John and Cheryl Nelson always decorate their Canyon Rim Village home for the Fourth of July.
But this year the couple went the extra mile.
The Nelsons lined their front yard with 56 small American flags and displayed three more larger flags from their second story balcony.
The patriotic decorations were part of a Fourth of July porch parade, organized by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce as a way to celebrate despite the annual parade and fireworks show being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 80 residents in Redmond decorated their homes for people to enjoy as they walked or drove by from a distance. Nine homes were decorated in the Canyon Rim Village neighborhood off Maple Avenue, including the Nelsons’ home.
“This is a really special neighborhood and special event,” Cheryl Nelson said. “It’s very uplifting.”
Kara Roatch, events director for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, said the porch parade was modeled after the Portland Rose Festival’s porch parades, which took place last month due to the virus.
Roatch said it was important to find a way to still recognize the Fourth of July as a community.
“We have been doing the holiday parades for several decades now,” Roatch said. “We definitely didn’t want to pull the plug on it.”
Even when the parade and fireworks show return, Roatch said, the chamber wants to continue the porch parde in future years.
“Many people are looking forward to continuing this,” Roatch said. “It really pulls the community together.”
A few blocks down from the Nelsons’ home, Jakeem Bierman joined in the porch parade by draping a large, vintage American flag outside her home. The flag was big enough to cover the front of her house.
Bierman found the flag five years ago at a garage sale and has displayed it on the Fourth of July ever since.
“We hang our flag every year,” Bierman said. “It’s special because it’s from 1944.”
Bierman, who owns a soil amendment manufacturing business, has lived in the Canyon Rim Village neighborhood with her husband for the past 12 years. She said the neighborhood is ideal for the porch parade, since neighbors usually decorate and celebrate every Fourth of July. In past years, neighbors would gather for a potluck.
“We feel like our neighborhood is really fun because everybody really does celebrate the Fourth,” Bierman said.
Bierman’s decorated house and American flag caught the eyes of Redmond couple Kevin and Patty Schmid, who were driving around the city with Patty Schmid’s uncle, Jimmie Means, a Korea War veteran who has lived in Redmond for about 50 years.
Patty Schmid said she wanted to get outside on the sunny Fourth of July with her uncle and husband and check out all the decorated homes.
“Usually every year we come to the parade,” she said. “But this is the next best thing.”
