When COVID-19 hit, some teachers at the Redmond Proficiency Academy found themselves taking care of dozens of kids, all from their homes.
Not only did they teach their classes remotely, but some also had their own children to take care of at home as daycares closed under pandemic restrictions.
Such was the case for Laurel Eberhart, an RPA high school teacher.
“My own child care closed, and so I had a 9-month-old at home, and I was teaching from home with a 9-month-old, which is not ideal,” Eberhart said. “A couple other teachers were all in the same boat, and we were like, ‘what can we do, if anything?’”
School staff had previously batted around the idea of opening an on-site daycare to expand the high school’s early childhood education career and technical education track. At first, the idea seemed impossible once the pandemic began — but once they invited staff to drop their children in an unused classroom for daycare, they saw that it could work, and that staff would be on board.
The result was the school’s Learn & Play program, which offers child care for both employees and community members just across the street from the school.
It’s been a big boost for the academy and its staff. Eberhart, for example, says she couldn’t find care anywhere else.
“It’s nonexistent anywhere else. If I didn’t have Learn & Play for my own two kids this year, I would be the parent who quit my job,” Eberhart said.
“I would not be working this year if I didn’t have it.”
Hillary Kirk, who now oversees Learn & Play, says Eberhart isn’t alone.
“What I heard from some staff members was just this relief,” Kirk said. “The idea that they could find affordable child care that’s accessible to them was really kind of this factor in relieving that anxiety that someone can be a
working parent and can start a family and still be able to do this in a successful and caring way.”
The program started in RPA classrooms left empty by the school’s shift to online classes but has moved across the street into a building the school now rents.
In launching Learn & Play, the academy had the advantage of already being in the education business. That meant some of the most intense hurdles providers face in getting their child care businesses up and running, like some zoning restrictions and required inspections, were already taken care of.
State licensing rules also mean child care centers operated by schools and local governments don’t have to be certified by the Early Learning Division.
“We weren’t starting from the bottom,” Kirk said. “The infrastructure was already there.”
Six employee families have their kids enrolled in Learn & Play, as do about 18 other Redmond families.
The program’s waitlist has grown quickly, with RPA employees advised to get on the waitlist early if they plan to have a child. The farthest out families have gotten on the list is around 14 weeks of pregnancy, Eberhart said.
The high demand can be a struggle, but it also provides opportunities for the academy’s older students. The academy runs a Career and Technical Education program in the daycare, so high school students interested in early childhood education as a career path can work in for-credit internships or paid positions, getting necessary certifications and hands-on experience along the way.
