Redmond Police are looking for three people who robbed and stabbed an employee early Saturday morning at Chevron Circle K on U.S. Highway 97.
Officers responded at 3:30 a.m. and determined the three people were wearing masks when they came into the business and confronted the employee, according to a written statement from Sgt. Tyler Kirk, a Redmond Police spokesperson. They attempted to reach the cash register and one of them stabbed the employee multiple times, Kirk said.
All three left the area in a single vehicle.
The employee, a 27-year-old Redmond woman, was transported to St. Charles Redmond with serious injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Redmond Police at 541-693-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.