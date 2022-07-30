The Redmond Police Department is seeking public assistance after multiple gun shots were fired at a home in southwest Redmond early Saturday morning.
At about 1:07 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3500 block of SW Antelope Avenue and found bullet holes in the home, police said in a statement Saturday.
According to police, there were six people in the house at the time of the shooting — two minors and four adults. Nobody was injured in the shooting, the release said.
“We don’t often have shootings that occur or shots fired within the city limits," Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen said. "It happens, but not often.”
At this time, the police department is asking neighbors in the area to check their front door/external cameras and to alert police if they have video evidence of the shooting. Anybody who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
