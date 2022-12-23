George Endicott remembers the first late-night call he received after being elected mayor in 2008.

The call came from the fire chief, who was on his way to the Deschutes County jail to bail out Redmond city manager Mike Patterson. Patterson had been charged with felony domestic abuse and was behind bars.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

DAS1958
DAS1958

Good riddance. He and his wife are welcome to go. He was all talk and no action. Redmond deserves better.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.