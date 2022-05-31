Seven-term Redmond Mayor George Endicott announced Tuesday he will not run for re-election in November.
Endicott, who will turn 74 next week, has been mayor of Redmond since 2008. He said he plans to finish out the remainder of his term, which runs through December. Endicott said he plans to remain in the community, but hopes to spend more time traveling.
"Several factors have played into my decision," he said. "I’m not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel. It’s also time for some younger and new blood to occupy city hall."
Endicott said his proudest accomplishments as mayor include building Hope Playground, which at the time of its construction was the largest ADA-accessible park in the state. He also noted major city projects over his tenure, such as the 2009 Redmond Airport expansion, construction of Centennial Park, downtown rehabilitation projects and restoration of the arch across 6th Street, the 2017 project to locate city hall in the old Redmond Union High School and opening the Homestead Park bike pump track.
Endicott said he plans to make an endorsement in the November mayoral election, which he will announce later this week.
He argued that the next leader of Redmond should have a local focus, while also keeping an an eye on larger issues.
"Mayors can have a great deal of influence, and when exercised wisely, can make an impact on public policy outside of their individual cities," he said.
