A proposed change to Redmond’s park and sports field reservation system could prompt the first fee increase since the 1990s.

At its Tuesday night meeting next week, the Redmond City Council will vote on whether to allow the city’s parks division to take over the reservation system from the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District. The change will raise fees across the board to keep up with inflation and better cover the costs of maintaining parks and facilities, according to city staff.

Under the proposed change, reserving a park amenity like Quince Park Pavilion, or a baseball field, would double in price, from $20 to $40. A soccer club reserving a field for games and practices over a three-month season would see reservation fees rise by $145.

In an interview Wednesday with The Bulletin, Redmond City Manager Keith Witcosky called the current fee levels “horribly outdated.” He said fees needed to be raised to keep up with rising costs of keeping the parks and facilities clean, as well as administrative costs required for overseeing the city’s new reservation scheduling program.

“We’re trying to reflect the costs associated with making sure that (parks) are cleaned up, set up and ready for the next party,” Witcosky said.

City parks division and park and recreation district staff say the change will streamline the process and make things less confusing for residents.

“We think it would be much more effective if we could take the reservations ourselves, take out the middleman,” Annie McVay, Redmond’s parks division manager, told the Redmond City Council at its special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Although they have similar names, the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District and Redmond’s parks division are separate taxing entities. The park district owns and operates the Cascade Swim Center and the Activity Center, and runs local sports leagues and programs that utilize city-owned parks and facilities. The city’s parks division owns and maintains parks, sports fields and park amenities within Redmond city limits.

Since the ‘90s, if people sought to reserve a baseball or soccer field, or one of the city’s numerous parks or pavilions, they would contact a park district employee over the phone or in person, according to city staff. Then, that employee would file the request on a spreadsheet and submit it to Redmond city parks staff.

The new system proposed by both parks entities would have people go to the city’s parks division website and directly request a reservation there. City staff state that this process is simpler and more efficient.

Katie Hammer, executive director of the park and recreation district, told the City Council on Tuesday that the current process can hit a snag due to her staff’s lack of knowledge of Redmond city code. For example, she said her agency often gets park reservation request from food trucks, which aren’t allowed in Redmond’s city parks.

“Instead of having community members having to wait a couple days for a response about whether that’s allowed, having it streamlined to go through city staff, who know what the city codes are, would be beneficial,” Hammer said Tuesday.

One group that would see a significant hike in fees are organized, nonprofit youth sports leagues. They’ll pay $75 per field per month. That means a Little League team that reserved 10 fields for three months would pay $2,250 under the proposed system, compared to only $120 in the current system.

Despite the steep price jump, Jason Solheim, president of Redmond Little League, said his group had “absolutely no problem” with the more expensive reservation fees.

“We’d be more than happy to contribute our part,” he told the Redmond City Council on Tuesday.

City Councilor Jay Patrick said he wasn’t sure he liked the idea of dramatically raising park reservation fees.

“We’re going to double the prices, at least, for the same thing,” he said. “To suddenly jack the prices up, make them pay more ... I struggle with that.”