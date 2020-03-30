A man was arrested in Redmond after allegedly making threatening statements to guests at a child's birthday on Friday.
Around 5:45 p.m., Redmond police officers responded to the 2200 block of SW 33rd Street after receiving a report of a male armed with a weapon who had apparently threatened others in the area.
A nearby homeowner was having a birthday party for a child. Redmond police said the party complied with Gov. Kate Brown's order to stay home and keep 6 feet of social distance.
In the spirit of social distancing, friends would drive by, honk their horns, and sing happy birthday while inside their vehicles, according to an investigation conducted by Redmond police.
Gabreial N. Russell, 45, at some point walked out of his nearby house wearing a gas mask and holding a weapon, while allegedly making threatening statements to those participating in the party, according to police.
Redmond officers took Russell into custody. The investigation determined the weapon Russell had was a realistic-looking MP5-style BB rifle.
Russell was charged with menacing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
