A Redmond man is a suspect in a homicide by firearm that took place Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Young Avenue south of Redmond, according to Oregon State Police.
Skyler Ray Myers, 30, was believed to have left the area on foot, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. The public was urged to report sightings or information about Myers' location immediately to 911 and to not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Myers has short blond hair and a short reddish beard, Oregon State Police said. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and jeans.
Oregon State Police said any information about Myers can be reported to state police dispatch at 541-726-2525.
The sheriff’s office also asked residents in the area of the investigation, in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue, to take safety precautions including locking their homes, outbuildings and vehicles.
Myers was charged with fourth-degree assault in September in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Court records list his address as being in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.