A Redmond man is a suspect in a homicide by firearm that took place Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Young Avenue south of Redmond, according to Oregon State Police. 

Skyler Ray Myers, 30, was believed to have left the area on foot, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. The public was urged to report sightings or information about Myers' location immediately to 911 and to not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. 

