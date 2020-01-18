A Redmond man was arrested Friday for alleged drunken driving after hitting a pedestrian and her 2-month-old child and three parked cars in Bend.
Bend Police responded to the area of NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street at 6:52 p.m. and discovered the pedestrian, Kelly Goodwin, 33, of Redmond, and her infant, who was strapped to her chest in a carrier, had been hit by a gray 2012 Dodge Ram. Goodwin and her child were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released from the scene.
Officers saw the Dodge Ram flee the scene after striking two parked cars. It later struck a third parked vehicle on NW Quinn Creek Loop, where it finally stopped after attempting to elude the officers, according to police.
The driver, Cyle Richard Hartzell, 36, had his 8-year-old child in the passenger seat.
Hartzell was arrested and booked in Deschutes County jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
— Bulletin staff report
