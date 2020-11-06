A 25-year-old Redmond man wanted on an outstanding parole warrant was shot by officers with the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team on Thursday during a traffic stop outside Prineville, according to Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting.
Donald Matthew Freauff sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Charles Prineville. Freauff was then booked into Crook County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
The Central Oregon Major Incident Team is working with the Whiting, Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting.
The identities of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released. Additional charges are expected against Freauff as the investigation continues, Whiting said.
“I do not expect to release any additional information until grand jury proceedings are complete next Thursday,” Whiting told The Bulletin Friday.
The officers will be placed on administrative leave, according to the investigating agencies.
