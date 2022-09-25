Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

REDMOND — Glen Gray smiled as he drank his neon blue and red 7-Eleven Slurpee. The 59-year-old didn’t seem to mind the 96-degree heat blasting Redmond on a late summer day as he slurped, leaving a splatter of red ice on his salt and pepper beard.

“I always get them for my daughter and everybody,” Gray had said earlier, laughing and adding that he was more like a godfather to his partner’s daughter.

