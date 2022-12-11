Navigating to Mark Pitzer’s campsite on a rugged stretch of forest land east of Redmond requires a vehicle with four-wheel drive and an exceptional sense of the territory.

Pitzer, 55, has lived in the area known by residents as “The Junipers” for four years, only making the meandering trip to town to get supplies when necessary. He lives alone in a motorhome with his 3-year-old cat, Iddy, and that’s how he prefers it. It’s a solitary life, and not everyone has what it takes to survive out there, but Pitzer is resilient and makes it work.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.