A 79-year-old Redmond man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash south of NW Sixth Street and NW Quince Avenue in Redmond.
Redmond Police and fire and rescue agencies responded at 8:17 a.m. to the crash, which involved two pickup trucks, according to a release from Redmond Police.
An investigation found Archie Carrol was driving a black 2000 Toyota Tundra north on NW Sixth Street when he crossed the road and collided head-on with a blue 2004 Ford F-150, which was driven by Mario Ortiz Lopez, 38, of Prineville, Redmond Police said.
Carrol died at the scene.
Fire crews freed Lopez from the Ford and he was flown by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. His passenger, Rodolfo Ortiz Lopez, 41, of Prineville, was transported to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation.
NW Sixth Street between NW Oak Tree Lane and NW Quince Avenue was closed for about six hours.
The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Redmond Police at (541) 693-6911.
