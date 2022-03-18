stock_oregonstatepolice

Two people died in a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 20 near Sweet Home.

Greg Peterson, 56, of Redmond was killed in the crash and Gary Peppering, 59, of Sisters, was injured.

At around 11:25 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash five miles east of Sweet Home in Linn County, state police said in a news release Friday. 

Tawni Anderson, 27, of Lebanon, was traveling east in a Mazda sedan and drifted into the westbound lane, colliding with a Kia Sportage driven by Peppering, according to state police. 

Anderson also died in the crash, and her passenger Acea Anderson, 30, of Salem, and Peppering were taken to an area hospital with injuries. 

