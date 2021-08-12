Redmond police are investigating a man they say detonated a homemade bomb in a city street early Thursday and who may have more explosive devices at his home in the 3300 block of SW Juniper Avenue.
Police said at midday they told area neighbors to stay inside their homes during the initial search by the Oregon State Police bomb squad and Redmond officers.
Patrol officers said they heard an explosion early Thursday morning on the west side of Redmond, Lt. Curtis Chambers said in a press release.
"Responding officers located a male adult near the intersection of SW Highland Avenue and SW 35th Street, Redmond, with a fire starter, and black soot on his body and clothing," Chambers said.
Officers arrested Andrew McLaughlin, 30, of Redmond, who is alleged to have "detonated a homemade destructive device at the intersection in front of an oncoming vehicle, and near the Bonneville Power Station," Chambers said.
McLaughlin is being held at the Deschutes County jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful manufacture of destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person, Chambers said.
McLaughlin is alleged to have created "a substantial risk of serious physical injury to Frank Claxton," according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records.
Chambers told The Bulletin later that officers were finished searching the home but would say what was found inside.
