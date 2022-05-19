Anthony Rubaldino Vasquez was sentenced to 13 months in prison Thursday for being impaired while driving when he struck and killed a 90-year-old pedestrian in Redmond in 2020.
He also received an invitation.
"Maybe someday you will come to my house and you will ask for forgiveness," said Loren Hall, son of the man Vasquez killed. "Not here, because I don't know that I can truly trust what you say here. But I hope that someday you look me up."
Vasquez, 21, of Redmond, had earlier pleaded guilty in Deschutes County Circuit Court to the felonies of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
In addition to 13 months in prison, Vasquez was sentenced to a five-year driver's license suspension and three years post-prison supervision, during which he will be prohibited from marijuana use.
Around 6:07 p.m., Nov. 20, 2020, Leroy Hall walked from his home in the Four Wheels Mobile Home Court on SW Sixth Street to make a purchase at the Buggy Stop nearby. It was a route he used routinely, said prosecutor Kyle Pearson.
As he stepped into the southbound lane of SW Sixth Street, he was struck by Vasquez’s 2018 GMC Yukon, throwing him to the ground, where he was struck by another vehicle.
Witnesses gathered near him and attempted to revive Hall. Vasquez stopped briefly and got out of his vehicle. He was heard to say, “I hit him. I hit him.”
He got back in the Yukon and drove away. He was pulled over by a Redmond Police Department officer shortly after. He'd switched seats with his passenger, his girlfriend at the time. He seemed scared and paranoid, Pearson said.
Vasquez, then 19, failed multiple roadside sobriety tests, and admitted to consuming marijuana before driving. He was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide and other counts.
"He ran away from the scene based on fear and being scared of what has happened," Pearson said.
Hall was a Korean War veteran who left behind three adult children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Though he was 90 years old, he was very much still alive, according to relatives. He planned to live to 100, his son said. At the time of his death, he was getting ready for a train trip to Canada the next summer.
Redmond resident Henry Helmholtz shared several anecdotes about his friend, Hall.
When Helmholtz was a child, it was Hall who discovered the body of Helmholtz's grandfather after he died. Hall handled the situation with grace, rounding up Helmholtz's younger sisters and explaining the situation, Helmholtz remembers.
"That was just the kind of guy Leroy Hall was," Helmholtz said. "Always there for you. Always had a smile for you."
Defense attorney Bryan Donahue brought up several factors said to mitigate the tragedy. He noted Hall was wearing dark clothing, and was nearly struck by several other drivers before Vasquez, all of whom were not impaired. He said his client was not speeding and did not lie to investigators after he was pulled over.
Donahue said his client has been "devastated" he took a life.
"We say young and dumb, and Mr. Vasquez was young on that day, and he made a poor choice," Donahue said.
Donahue said Vasquez consumed marijuana three hours prior to the collision, but after he struck Hall and drove off, he got high again. Donahue said this likely made Vasquez seem more impaired when he talked to police.
"I don't know what he could have done to prevent this, other than being at home," Donahue said.
Vasquez tearfully apologized when given a chance to speak.
"I want to apologize to the family. I wish I could reverse the clock, but I know I can't do that now. I'm just really sorry. I know there's not enough sorrys I could say that would fix this, but right now, that's all I can do," he said.
Judge Wells B. Ashby told Vasquez he could see the weight of what Vasquez had done on the defendant's face.
"When you're a driver on the road, you have to be sharp all the time, because the light may be dim, the clothing may be dark. You can never have your judgment clouded to any degree when you are operating a motor vehicle, because the consequences can be devastating."
Ashby called Loren Hall's invitation to Vasquez "a gift."
"It will not be easy to knock on that door," the judge said. "As you said, you can't turn the clock back. But you have complete control over what happens next … Someday, I hope you knock on his door and connect. That would be a really incredible gift to the family, but also, to you, as well."
After the judge had left the courtroom but before deputies arrived to take Vasquez into custody, Loren Hall asked if he could pray with Vasquez.
The two held hands in the center of the courtroom as Loren Hall led them in prayer. When they were through, he looked to Vasquez's family and said, "He can be a good man. Help him be a good man."
