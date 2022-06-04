The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Redmond man Friday and charged him with the death of Tina Klein-Lewis.
Alexander Mark Smith was arrested shortly after sheriff's deputies arrived at a property on Jordan Road and West U.S. Highway 20. Sgt. Jayson Janes, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said at around 3:23 p.m. someone called from the property requesting a paramedic for Smith, who was on the property. Janes said Smith arrived on the caller's property requesting a paramedic, prompting the call to 911.
When deputies arrived, they spoke to Smith and discovered evidence linking him to the death of Klein-Lewis, Janes said.
Klein-Lewis, 55, was found about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at property in the 60000 block of Cloverdale Road near Sisters. Sheriff's investigators have refused to release details about Klein-Lewis' death, but did say Friday that there is "a large amount of evidence that still needs to be processed and analyzed."
Smith was arrested and is being held at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Adult jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse, second-degree burglary, second-degree trespass, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.