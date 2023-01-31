A Redmond man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Bend construction company that employed him.
Todd Hedberg, 48, was charged Jan. 30 with numerous counts of aggravated theft, first-degree forgery and aggravated identity theft.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Jan. 26 from White River Construction accusing its former business manager of having “fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature.”
The construction firm said Hedberg also made cash withdrawals from the business’s bank account and bought personal items with the company credit card. According to court records, the thefts occurred from July 2021 and October 2022.
Investigators said Hedberg stole cash and made unauthorized purchases in excess of $100,000, the sheriff’s statement said.
Investigators got a warrant and on Jan. 28 searched Hedberg’s residence on SW 28th Street in Redmond. Deputies said they “located several items that corroborated the unauthorized purchases” including “receipts from the unauthorized business credit card purchases,” the sheriff’s statement said.
Hedberg was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Deschutes County jail. The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.