Despite recreational marijuana being legalized statewide, the city of Redmond has never allowed dispensaries within its city limits.
However, three Redmond City Councilors want to look into the possibility of approving dispensaries in Redmond. And two of those councilors strongly believe the city is missing out on significant revenue by not allowing dispensaries.
“We can’t let money slip out of our hands and move to places to the north and south of us," said city councilor Clifford Evelyn, who noted that both Bend and Madras allow dispensaries.
In 2020, the city of Bend earned more than $1.5 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales, according to city spokesperson Anne Aurand. About $1.07 million of that total came from Bend's city-imposed 3% sales tax on marijuana, which goes directly into the city's general fund.
The rest of the money comes from the state's 17% sales tax on marijuana. State cannabis tax revenue is pooled together into a pot — which totaled over $142 million in 2020, according to state data — and distributed to the state school fund, state police, mental health and drug treatment services, and cities and counties that have opted to allow marijuana sales.
As of last year, Oregon cities that allowed dispensaries split 10% of the state tax revenue, but that amount will be reduced, due to the recently-passed Measure 110. That measure will divert a big chunk of tax revenue towards addition treatment, according to Mark Pettinger, spokesperson for Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates cannabis sales in the state.
Evelyn, who was elected to the Redmond City Council in November, said maintaining Redmond's ban on dispensaries showcases an "antiquated state of mind."
Ed Fitch, a fellow new face on the city council, agreed with Evelyn that the city was losing money by not allowing dispensaries.
He believes the administration of newly-elected President Joe Biden, along with a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress, will likely decriminalize marijuana federally. And even if Biden doesn't, people in Oregon, where the drug is legal, will still use marijuana regardless, Fitch said.
“People are going to use it, they’re just going to drive to Bend," Fitch said. "It doesn’t make sense that we would give up that revenue when we know it’s happening anyway.”
Fitch acknowledged that if Redmond allows dispensaries, the city will have to be careful to not open too many, or open them near schools or kid-friendly businesses.
"If we do it smartly, I think it’ll be fine," he said.
Jon Bullock, is the third city councilor interested in exploring the possibility of legalizing dispensaries in Redmond. He wants the city to look into the benefits of allowing dispensaries.
"This isn’t a high-priority issue, but it’s certainly one that people talk about on a reasonable basis, so it’s on the list of things we need to potentially consider," Bullock said. "Dispensaries are a growing business … so looking at it is a reasonable thing to do for a city of our size.”
Mayor George Endicott said he was willing to discuss dispensaries during Tuesday night's goal-setting city council workshop meeting.
But Endicott noted that there's a simple reason why Redmond doesn't allow dispensaries: city code doesn't allow business licenses for any business that violates state or federal law. And marijuana is still illegal at a federal level.
But like Fitch, Endicott believes the Biden administration will soon change their policy, either decriminalizing marijuana entirely or allowing it to be used as a controlled, medical substance. If that happens, Redmond can have dispensaries, he said.
“I’ve always been a proponent of the feds changing their policy," Endicott said. “If they legalize it, we’ll legalize it."
At least one local cannabis grower hopes Redmond changes its stance on dispensaries.
Lindsey Pate — CEO of craft cannabis company Glass House Grown and president of the Cascade Cannabis Association advocacy group — owns a small marijuana farm just north of Redmond.
She said that Redmond's insistence in not allowing dispensaries results in locals spending their money elsewhere. And that isn't limited to just buying marijuana — if a Redmond resident drives to Bend to visit a dispensary, they might stop and get dinner in Bend too, or visit Costco.
“In a time of COVID, where businesses are already having struggles, the last thing Redmond small business owners need is people who live in Redmond to drive to Bend, and spend their money elsewhere," Pate said.
