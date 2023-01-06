During Alan Wheeler’s construction technology class at Redmond High School on Thursday, the school’s workshop was buzzing with activity as a group of students learned new skills, and began assembling a transitional housing unit for Redmond’s houseless community.

The class was the beginning of a six-week program in collaboration with Parr Lumber and Hayden Homes to teach the students how to build a home using a cutting-edge technology developed by Parr Lumber called Opti-Frame. At the end of the program, the students will have successfully built a transitional housing unit for Oasis Village in Redmond, and also gained new skills in the construction industry.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

