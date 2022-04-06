Redmond school board to decide on $70 million bond measure (copy)

M.A. Lynch Elementary School is seen in this 2017 photo.

 Spokesman file

A group in Redmond is asking local residents to help support the Redmond School District by “adopting” a local school for a week and making donations.

The group, Redmond Collective Action, said in a press release that it is calling on community members to make donations to M.A. Lynch Elementary School from April 11-15.

Among the group’s ideas for donations are arts and crafts, books, school supplies, gift cards and other encouraging cards. The group also recommended that community members donate to music, art and English language learner programs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.