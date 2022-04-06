A group in Redmond is asking local residents to help support the Redmond School District by “adopting” a local school for a week and making donations.
The group, Redmond Collective Action, said in a press release that it is calling on community members to make donations to M.A. Lynch Elementary School from April 11-15.
Among the group’s ideas for donations are arts and crafts, books, school supplies, gift cards and other encouraging cards. The group also recommended that community members donate to music, art and English language learner programs.
