Supporting Afghan Families Inc. (SAFI), a Central Oregon-based nonprofit, is hosting a golf tournament and banquet to help support and rescue families wishing to leave Afghanistan after the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops there.

The event will be May 14 at the Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. Cost is $160 per player or $600 for a team of four. It includes a banquet dinner and silent auction following the tournament. A second event will be scheduled in the fall.

SAFI is a 501(c)(3) charity supporting and rescuing Afghan families left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. To date, the group has been a part of supporting and rescuing about 30 refugees, according to its president, Mark Rathburn.

The charity comprises veterans and citizens, and includes two board members who have families still in Afghanistan.

The group networks with congressional representatives, Department of State and Homeland Security Immigration offices, embassies and other Afghan rescue organizations to sustain, support and rescue Afghan families within the U.S. government immigration vetting process.

SAFI holds two annual fundraiser golf tournaments and banquet events in Eagle Crest.

Pre-registration for the event is due by May 1. For more details, email safincor@yahoo.com or visit www.supportingafghanfamilies.org. Mailing address is 915 SW Rimrock Way, Suite 201, Redmond, OR, 97756.

