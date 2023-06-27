A father and son face charges of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in Redmond on Monday, after police used spike strips and a police dog to stop and arrest them near Black Butte later that day.
Mark Johnson, 45, of Redmond, and his son, Iceton Johnson, 18, of Redmond, are suspected of shooting a 42-year-old man multiple times in the driveway of his Redmond home Monday morning, according to the Redmond Police Department.
The victim’s name is Esaui John Mutchler, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, and Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels.
He was hospitalized Monday at St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, according to Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen. His condition was not known Tuesday afternoon, Petersen told The Bulletin.
Police determined the father-and-son duo were suspects in the shooting on Monday, using witness statements and video surveillance from community members, Petersen said.
Police searched the Johnson home in Redmond around 9:30 p.m. No one was home, Petersen wrote in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy later spotted Mark Johnson’s car, a gray 1993 Ford F-150 with a blue stripe, at around 10 p.m. in Sisters, the news release said.
As Mark Johnson drove west on U.S. Highway 20 toward Black Butte Ranch, a Black Butte Police officer placed spike strips along the road, the news release said. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office stopped the car, with lights flashing and guns drawn and pointed toward the car, Petersen said.
Iceton Johnson complied with police as they arrested him, the news release said. His father allegedly did not, so officers released a police dog to assist. .
The dog, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ronin, bit Mark Johnson, Petersen said. Petersen couldn’t say how many times the dog bit Mark Johnson, but medics with Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District took him to St. Charles Redmond for treatment.
The father and son were booked in the Deschutes County jail. They face charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, the unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering a person, Petersen said.
The Redmond Police Department “would like to thank the community members who have provided witness statements and video surveillance of the suspect vehicle,” Petersen wrote in the news release. “Information provided by community members helped police identify and ultimately locate the suspect vehicle and suspects.”
Petersen declined to say if the father and son knew the victim and said police are still investigating the motive.
Mark Johnson has a history in the criminal justice system that stretches back to the 1990s, according to court records. It includes felony convictions in Deschutes County in at least four cases, for carrying or using a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault, delivery of methamphetamine, among a slew of other misdemeanor charges and driving offenses, according to court records.
