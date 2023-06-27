stock police light

A father and son face charges of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in Redmond on Monday, after police used spike strips and a police dog to stop and arrest them near Black Butte later that day.

Mark Johnson, 45, of Redmond, and his son, Iceton Johnson, 18, of Redmond, are suspected of shooting a 42-year-old man multiple times in the driveway of his Redmond home Monday morning, according to the Redmond Police Department.

