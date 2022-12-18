As winter blankets Central Oregon, dusting the ground with snow, so does the realization this will be Tessy Moon’s third winter homeless.
Moon still is carrying in water and propane. She still has trouble making and keeping her appointments because of transportation issues.
Even with community help, which Moon received earlier this year, it’s challenging to manage life, or get a job, without an address.
The simplest needs often are difficult to meet without a house to live in. She and her four children live among the junipers in Redmond.
Like in past winters, she’ll do her best to get her children to school on time and to appointments, especially for her middle school-age daughter.
A few months ago, her daughter threatened to hurt herself. The court stepped in, took custody of her, but is allowing the 13-year-old to stay with her siblings and Moon, provided the family makes counseling appointments.
So far they’ve missed two.
“My middle school daughter has some issues due to past trauma at school,” Moon said. “Social services has been involved. We’ve been jumping through the hoops. She’s been diagnosed with PTSD, and she’s only 13. That’s a hard age.”
But hope and a chance for a home are on the horizon.
After The Bulletin profiled Moon and her family in April, the community donated $18,000 to help her family get back into the mobile home she owns in Redmond but was ousted because the septic system failed. The county stepped in through the courts and deemed her home inhabitable until a new septic system could be installed.
With the careful management of the funds by Jerricho Road, a homeless outreach group in Redmond, Moon’s family now has a reliable car with up-to-date registration and insurance. That solves the transportation issue.
And now, with help from Jerricho Road and NeighborImpact, she is taking steps to get the septic tank replaced. They helped make the homeowners insurance and property taxes current.
It all just takes more time than she ever thought.
“It’s difficult out here,” Moon said. “I haven’t lost hope.”
The Bulletin’s story, part of the publication’s yearlong Faces of Homelessness series, prompted Dirty Hands Construction & Septic and NeighborImpact to reach out to help Moon. Dirty Hands has done a lot of the exploratory work, digging test holes to relocate the septic tank. The money the community donated also was used to remove abandoned vehicles off the property to make way for the new septic system.
NeighborImpact had reached out to Moon and offered to help, but she missed appointments. Miscommunication nearly stopped the help from occurring.
“We make every effort to work with clients to overcome their economic circumstances and help them improve their living situations,” said Scott Cooper, NeighborImpact CEO. “We have made multiple attempts to contact and work with this client. We are glad that Jericho Road is involved.”
But everything now has a green light. Plans will be submitted to the county and Moon, and Jericho Road, are checking to see what else needs work to get back into the home at the beginning of the year. NeighborImpact has loaned the money to replace the septic system. Payments don’t kick in unless Moon sells the property. Interest, however, will begin to accrue immediately.
“We’re waiting for the next step,” Moon said. “Hopefully we can get in there soon. I had hoped to be home by the time winter came. It’s miserable here.”
