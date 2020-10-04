A 25-year-old Redmond man died late Saturday when the car he was driving struck a large tree at SW 31st Street and SW Xero Avenue in Redmond, police said.
The driver was identified as Gadiel Diaz, according to a press release from Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers.
Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. after a resident in the area called 911 after hearing the crash, Chambers said. Diaz was already dead when crews arrived at the crash scene.
A preliminary investigation determined that Diaz was driving a 1997 Honda Civic south on SW 31st Street and failed to negotiate the 90-degree turn onto SW Xero Avenue, Chambers said. The Civic left the roadway and struck a large tree.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but toxicology tests will be needed to learn if the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, Chambers said.
