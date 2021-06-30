Deschutes County and the City of Redmond have joined Bend in banning the use of fireworks due to high fire danger.
In Redmond, the emergency declaration passed by the city council assigns more power to a city manager to allow the city to respond more quickly to extreme situations. The declaration bans fireworks for 60 days. It could be extended or rescinded by the council in this time period.
After declining to ban fireworks on Monday, the Deschutes County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to ban the use of fireworks in all rural parts of the county until July 9 to mirror the city of Bend's timeline.
Organized firework displays such as the show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center and Pilot Butte are exempt from the bans.
Extreme heat and severe drought were cited as reasons for the ban by both local governments. Tuesday's brush fire, which prompted evacuations and the temporary closure of the Redmond Airport, also contributed to the need for an emergency declaration in Redmond.
“From Monday to Wednesday this week sure has changed," Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said Wednesday.
The decisions come days after the city of Bend made a similar decision due to heightened fire risk. Sisters already has a fireworks ban in place.
Several councilors in Redmond expressed that while they personally love fireworks, they felt a ban was necessary given extreme weather conditions. Mayor George Endicott said the council has received several emails about fireworks, with a significant majority of people asking the city to not allow fireworks.
“A lot of people who commented were just like us,” Endicott said. “We’re red blooded Americans. We want to see the Fourth celebrated, but, you know, these are extraordinary times.”
The fine for using any kind of fireworks is up to $500, according to the city of Redmond's code. The city already has made possession and use of illegal fireworks a violation of city code.
Under Bend's emergency order, use of fireworks carries a fine up to $750, according to the city.
In Deschutes County, someone using fireworks can be fined between $440 and $2,000, according to Deschutes County Legal Counsel Dave Doyle.
“We are living in unusual times and I think we as county commissioners we need to step up," Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.