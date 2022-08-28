Redmond couple Tammy and Calvin Edgerly, and their dog, Dixie, loaded into a Pontiac Grand Am a few months ago, eventually pushed the car into a parking lot, and find themselves living unhoused for the first time in their lives.
The Louisiana natives, who hope to return to their home state in spring 2023, made the trek to Central Oregon in 2017 to be closer to Calvin’s brother. The Edgerlys lived on the brother’s ranch until a recent falling out.
Despite being homeless, Tammy and Calvin remain positive.
To survive, the couple relies on Calvin’s supplemental security income, food stamps, and money they earn from picking up cans. For a short time, they used their vehicle to deliver for DoorDash, an online food delivery service.
But two months ago, their car broke down. The couple of 11 years managed to get the vehicle to the parking lot next to the American Legion Park in Redmond, which is where it remains.
During their sojourn in the parking lot, the Edgerlys have experienced scorn for living the way they do. They’ve also experienced kindness they say has humbled them.
At one point, a man came to the parking lot and handed the couple $200. Sometime later, the same man returned and gave them $600.
“We didn’t know his name, he didn’t say anything, he just gave us money and left, and we haven’t seen him since,” Tammy said. “Kind of like a guardian angel.”
Calvin hopes for an opportunity to shake the man’s hand and thank him face-to-face.
He said overall, the community has been supportive.
“The police are really, really nice to us. They have been great; they come over and check on us,” Calvin said. “The sheriffs are great, everybody has been good.”
While the couple feels perfectly safe in the parking lot, for the time being, they still get their fair share of people who come around to express disapproval.
“Those people who want to judge us, why don’t they come to talk to us and really sit down and hear who we are?” Calvin said. “Talk to us, and hear our story, before you judge me.”
Tammy said her message to people who might judge her and her husband is to view them as human beings and not as a “plague” or bad people.
“We are like everybody else…we are human beings just like everybody else. Just because we are homeless, doesn’t change anything,” Tammy said. “Walk in my shoes. I would tell them to walk in my shoes. It could happen to them any day, just like it did us, or anybody else.”
One thing about being homeless for the first time, Tammy said, is that it is very eye-opening and life-changing. While on the street she said she has learned a lot from others in similar circumstances, making powerful friendships along the way.
“It has definitely changed us,” Tammy said. “It humbled us.”
For Calvin, he said even though he is homeless, he is willing to help anybody out the best he can.
“That is what you are supposed to do out here. Help people out,” Calvin said. “If you are broke down on the side of the road, I’ll come help you, I don’t care even if I’m homeless. I don’t care. Even if you have a million bucks, I don’t care. It’s just who I am.”
Tammy and Calvin have searched for housing in Redmond during their time in the town, however, they were dissuaded from getting a place of their own because of the excessively high housing prices, and the long waiting times. The couple also does not want to spend all of their time working just to pay sky high rents.
“If we really, really wanted to, we could get a place here,” Calvin said. “But we are going to be so stressed out working all the time, we are not going to take any time for us and do what we want to do.”
If everything goes as planned, Tammy and Calvin plan to buy a new vehicle, and drive back to Shreveport where their three adult children live. Calvin’s step-children live with the couple’s four grandchildren.
“We miss our family, our kids; we’ve got grandkids we haven’t seen,” Tammy added. “We feel like we need to go back.”