Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

Redmond couple Tammy and Calvin Edgerly, and their dog, Dixie, loaded into a Pontiac Grand Am a few months ago, eventually pushed the car into a parking lot, and find themselves living unhoused for the first time in their lives.

The Louisiana natives, who hope to return to their home state in spring 2023, made the trek to Central Oregon in 2017 to be closer to Calvin’s brother. The Edgerlys lived on the brother’s ranch until a recent falling out.

