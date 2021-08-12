The Redmond City Council plans to use $2.93 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward a public safety facility and three homeless-related projects.
Roughly two-thirds of the funding, $2 million, will go toward the public safety facility. The city plans to complete a relocation and expansion of its police station by 2025. The new public safety campus is expected to include an on-site mental health triage center similar to the stabilization center at the Bend public safety campus.
The other $930,000 will help fund the creation of two homeless shelters in the city and a managed camp that would allow homeless residents to legally park an RV or camp.
The council will officially vote on adopting a budget adjustment for this money later this month.
The decision marks an unprecedented investment in addressing homelessness for the city of Redmond. Other local governments, like the city of Bend and Deschutes County, have made similar investments with rescue plan funding as the homeless population continues to grow in Central Oregon.
But half of the Redmond City Council pushed back at a meeting Tuesday, instead advocating for all of the money to go toward the public safety facility.
About $450,000 will go to Bethlehem Inn, a nonprofit that is converting a hotel into a high-barrier homeless shelter, which means someone needs to be sober to stay there. This amount will match $450,000 given by Deschutes County to help close a funding gap for the shelter, which is primarily funded through the state-funded Project Turnkey grant.
Another $300,000 will go to Shepherd’s House Ministries, a nonprofit seeking to open a low-barrier shelter in the city. The rest of the money will go toward the Oasis Village, a project in part orchestrated by the nonprofit Jericho Road to create a managed camp where people can legally camp.
The proposal to use a portion of the rescue plan funding came from Councilor Ed Fitch, who was one of three councilors on a subcommittee that helped decide how the money should be allocated. He argued it was crucial to invest in solutions for homelessness before the problem gets bigger.
Fitch also considers it a moral issue.
“Each meeting we start with a prayer...if there was any message Jesus Christ conveyed to us, it’s that we have compassion for those who are less fortunate than we are,” Fitch said Tuesday.
But the two other councilors on the subcommittee, Shannon Wedding and Krisanna Clark-Endicott, argued all of the rescue plan funding should go toward the public safety facility.
Clark-Endicott, who is married to Mayor George Endicott, said in the meeting that the root cause of homelessness is mental illness and drug addiction, and that those are issues the county is funded to address, not the city.
“If the city uses city-allocated funds to solve county-assigned issues, is the county going to pay to solve city-assigned issues?” she said.
But James Cook, a member of the Homeless Leadership Coalition of Central Oregon, pushed back against Clark-Endicott’s premise in the public comment section of the meeting, saying people become homeless for a diverse set of reasons.
“That’s a lie. It’s wrong, and it’s an easy excuse to try to not accept responsibility for people in this community,” Cook said.
In the end, the council voted 4-3 to move forward with Fitch’s recommendation, with Wedding, Clark-Endicott and the mayor voting against.
Endicott said he supported Bethlehem Inn’s project, but did not “feel strongly” about the rest, without elaborating on why.
Someone tell me when Clark-Endicott has been right? She should run for county.
