Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott faced blowback from the community and a fellow city councilor after posting support for a controversial South Dakota law about transgender student-athletes on her personal Facebook page.
On Monday night, Clark-Endicott shared an NPR article about the South Dakota state senate passing a bill that bars transgender girls from competing in high school or collegiate women's athletics. She added the caption, "South Dakota is looking pretty good about now."
Twelve hours later, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers activist group shared screenshots of Clark-Endicott's post, and told people to email the city council to voice their displeasure.
During the public comment period of Tuesday night's Redmond City Council meeting, five people said they were furious with Clark-Endicott's post.
“I was more than upset to see the transphobic comments by Krisanna," said Jon Riggs. "This was a blatant smack in the face to members of the public."
Some commenters even called for her resignation Tuesday night.
“I was shocked that one of our local leaders would make such a clearly bigoted statement," said Beverly Schlagel. "If you feel it’s better to be in South Dakota, perhaps you should go there instead of leading in Central Oregon.”
One public commenter, Eric Garrity, said it was wrong to mock transgender youth, who commit suicide more frequently than teens who are cisgender, which means people who identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.
A 2019 study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that transgender teenagers had higher rates of suicide attempts and suicidal thoughts than cisgender teens.
Clark-Endicott and the Redmond City Council also received a few angry emails Tuesday about her Facebook post, according to city records. One came from Juniper Rook, a student at Redmond Proficiency Academy.
"I am an athlete, I have transgender friends, I have been saved by sports," Juniper wrote. "The thought of someone not being allowed to experience the support of playing sports or the happiness it brings me and so many other people is heartbreaking."
The majority of Redmond City Councilors did not address Clark-Endicott's post during the meeting Tuesday night. One exception was councilor Clifford Evelyn, who said the post reflected badly on the city council.
"I thought the comment was kind of disturbing," Evelyn said. "We claim to be a welcoming city, but situations like this are contrary to us being a welcoming city."
Clark-Endicott defended herself Tuesday night with a statement nearly identically worded to what she told The Bulletin Tuesday afternoon.
She emphasized that her post, which was made on her private Facebook page, does not represent the views of the city council as a whole. Clark-Endicott also said she felt the post was timely, given that 20 other states have considered similar transgender athlete legislation, according to the NPR article.
Clark-Endicott, who played softball and basketball at Hamline University in Minnesota, framed her support of the South Dakota bill as making the playing field fair for female athletes.
"I see this as an athletic equity issue," Clark-Endicott told The Bulletin, and the city council. "I believe female athletes should only compete against other female athletes."
When Clark-Endicott was asked by The Bulletin Tuesday afternoon if she believes transgender women are women, she declined to comment.
Oregon Schools Activities Association, which regulates high school activities and athletics throughout the state, allows transgender students to participate in the sports teams aligning with their gender identity. That means transgender girls at Redmond and Ridgeview high schools — and every other Oregon high school — can compete amongst other girls . It is the same for transgender boys.
Redmond School District does not take direction from the Redmond City Council, said school district spokesperson Sheila Miller.
The majority of states do not bar transgender athletes from competing with the gendered sports teams they identify with, according to equality-focused think tank Movement Advancement Project.
The NCAA and the International Olympic Committee have similar policies as Oregon. However, the NCAA does require transgender women student-athletes who are taking testosterone suppression medication to take those supplements for a year before joining a women's team, according to the organization. Transgender women not taking hormone treatment cannot compete on NCAA women's teams, according to NCAA rules.
Jamie Nesbitt, president of Bend-based LGBT advocacy group Out Central Oregon, told The Bulletin that Facebook posts like Clark-Endicott's are damaging to transgender youth. He was also confused why the city councilor made the post at all.
“I was surprised and perplexed why a local elected official would feel the need to make a statement, even if it was on her personal social media account, of a South Dakota legislative move that legislates hate and discrimination," Nesbitt said. "She could be disenfranchising some of her local constituents."
This is not the first Facebook post about transgender athletes Clark-Endicott has made. On January 30, she shared an online petition entitled "Biological males don't belong in girls' sports."
