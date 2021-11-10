Councilor Jon Bullock has resigned from the Redmond City Council, citing increased obligations with another board.
In a letter to the city council and public Tuesday, Bullock said he has been asked to take on a larger responsibility in his role on the Southern Oregon University Board of Trustees and can no longer balance his obligations to the university and the city.
“I thank each of you for your deep commitment to the City of Redmond,” Bullock said. “When I moved here 16 years ago, Redmond became my home and my passion. It has provided me with amazing opportunities and limitless memories.”
Bullock resigned effective Tuesday. He was appointed by Mayor George Endicott in 2017 and elected by voters in 2018 to serve a four year term.
During a meeting Tuesday night, Endicott expressed regret over Bullock’s departure and wished him the best on his future endeavors. He said he will open up an application for people interested in replacing Bullock.
Bullock, who was not present at the meeting Tuesday night, has worked as an educator for over two decades. He is the executive director of the Redmond Proficiency Academy, a charter school.
“The professional opportunity I have been provided aligns with my lifetime of work in public education and allows me to grow and develop as an educator and as a community servant,” Bullock said in his letter. “While I will remain in Redmond and will continue in my current professional role at RPA, this new opportunity will require a significant amount of time and travel, making it difficult to continue serving on City Council.”
The Endicott crew gets to hand pick another vote on council?? lol I mean, its truly impressive how they play the game, but it *will* end in tears for the city. Just as it did in Sherwood and insider-controlled boards everywhere.
