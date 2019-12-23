Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark Endicott has been appointed to a committee dedicated to developing federal policy on transportation issues.

National League of Cities 2020 Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee has the lead responsibility for developing federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports.

“I am honored to have attained a leadership position on this committee in only my second year of service,” Clark Endicott said in a written statement. “By providing Redmond, Oregon with the opportunity to have a seat at the Federal level for transportation funding, we can bring much needed attention to our community’s transportation priorities such as South Highway 97 and Quarry Road interchange.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Dan Fowler, a councilor from Kansas City, Missouri, Clark-Endicott as a vice chair, and vice chair Elaine Clegg, a councilor from, Boise, Idaho.