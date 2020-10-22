Albert Calderon, the Redmond City Council's newest member, will resign from the council effective Monday, throwing a wrench in the Nov. 3 election.
Calderon, a general contractor, was appointed to the City Council by Mayor George Endicott just five months ago, to replace departing city councilor Joe Centanni. Calderon's seat on the council is up for reelection this year.
In a letter to Endicott signed on Wednesday, Calderon said he appreciated his time on the City Council, and cited the time commitment as a factor in his departure.
"With the passing months, I have recognized this position requires many more hours than I am able to commit," Calderon wrote. "As the election nears I have come to the realization that I need to focus my time and effort on supporting my family and my business."
Calderon hopes that the election, taking place in less than two weeks, will decide who fills his seat, he wrote.
Endicott said he was surprised when Calderon told him he was resigning. The mayor said he will miss having Calderon in the council.
“I happen to think Albert’s been a great asset to the council,” Endicott said. “I really like his input. He’s very smart, very thoughtful.”
Endicott has not decided whether or not to immediately fill Calderon’s seat, or whether to wait until after the newly elected city councilors take their seats on New Year’s Day 2021, he said. He’s considered appointing the top vote-getter from the Nov. 3 election to the seat immediately afterwards, but he wants to get the input of city staff and the other city councilors before making any decision, he said.
There is a possibility Calderon could be reelected to the City Council seat despite his resignation. Nearly 32,000 Deschutes County ballots had been returned as of Thursday, or 21% of eligible voters.
There are eight candidates, not counting Calderon, running for three Redmond City Council seats this year. The top three vote-getters serve on the council for four years.
Calderon and Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship were all unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.