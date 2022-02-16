On Tuesday, the Redmond City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to put a $40 million bond measure on the May 17 election ballot, asking taxpayers if they are willing to fund a new police station.
If passed, the city will have the authority to levy a tax on Redmond homeowners of about $12 a month to cover the costs of building a new police station.
The police station project — which the Redmond Police Department said is necessary due to the city's rapid growth in the past decades — has been in the works since April 2021. If voters approve the measure, the new station is expected to be complete by 2024 or 2025 at a cost of around $49 million.
In July 2021, polling showed 80% of Redmond residents who participated in a survey were in favor of the project, and nearly 60% agreed with a plan to fund the project with taxpayer dollars. Given the public input, the council decided Tuesday to vote next week on whether to put the project on the ballot in May.
The city's chief financial officer, Jason Neff, said the $40 million general obligation bond measure translates to about $0.73 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
"The average taxable assessed value for a home in Redmond is about $203,000," Neff said. "So if approved by the voters the average cost to the taxpayer would be about $148 a year or $12 a month."
Additional funding sources will come from the city’s general fund and American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the federal government. Neff said $2.9 million for the project will come from federal funds and $3.1 million will come from the city’s general fund.
The remainder will come from another round of federal funding expected to be approved by the council.
The council is obligated to submit the bond notice by Feb. 25 for it to appear on the ballot in May.
Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis said a new station is necessary to keep up with a rapidly growing population. Lewis told the council Tuesday that one of the main advantages to the new police station will be its ability to grow along with the city.
“It is designed in a way that we should be great for the next 20 to 30 years,” Lewis said. “But as Redmond continues to grow, if we needed to, we could expand the building.”
“So, we feel very confident in this project and the ability to grow and expand with the community moving forward,” Lewis said.
The station would be built on an 8-acre parcel at 2983 NW Canal Blvd. and would include a mental health stabilization center.
Lewis said the new station will also include more private space where members of the community can safely provide a police report. The current police station, at 777 Deschutes Ave., lacks adequate space for privacy, Lewis said.
The new building will also have a new emergency operation center where in the event of an emergency, first responders and officials can meet and coordinate more efficiently. Lewis said the operation center will also be open to the community as a place where different groups can host their own events.
The significant increase in Redmond’s population has rendered the current police station, built in 1998, obsolete, with extensive repairs needed to replace the sewer and HVAC systems.
