The Redmond City Council voted to put a $40 million bond measure on the May 17 election ballot, asking taxpayers if they are willing to fund the construction of a newpolice station.
The resolution passed 5-2 Tuesday night at the council’s regular meeting, with counselors Ed Fitch and Clifford Evelyn voting against it. The two councilors expressed their desire that the council commit to a $49 million budget cap for the project, which is the amount it is expected to cost when it is completed by 2024 or 2025.
The resolution states the general obligation bond, which will be used to fund only the construction of the building, is "not to exceed $40 million." The rest of the $9 million funding will come from the federal government and the city's general fund.
Keith Witcosky, Redmond city manager, said discussion about the $49 million budget cap question will be revisited during the council's meeting March 8.
If accepted by voters in May, the city will have the authority to tax Redmond homeowners an average of around $12 a month, or $148 a year to help cover the costs of building the new police station.
'....and the city's general fund.'
No messing around, bagholders for overages put on notice from the start. GL Redmond!
