Redmond’s old city hall building, which has sat vacant for three years, is one step away from being demolished to make room for a 120-stall parking lot.
The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency Board — which has the same members as the Redmond City Council — will vote Tuesday night on a roughly $1 million bid to demolish the 80-year-old building.
“I’m just excited about it,” Mayor George Endicott said of the planned project. “It’s about time we repurpose that property and get a good use out of it.”
The old city hall building, which also used to be a Safeway and administrative offices for the Redmond School District, is located at the corner of SW Seventh Street and SW Evergreen Avenue.
It’s only a block away from Redmond’s main downtown strip of SW Sixth Street and across the street from the recently expanded Centennial Park.
Redmond city staff left the building in early 2017 to move into its current spot: the remodeled Evergreen Elementary School building a couple blocks to the west.
Approving the nearly $1.1 million demolition bid Tuesday — the lowest bid presented, from Redmond-based SunWest Builders — is the last hurdle to tearing down the old city hall building, Endicott said.
The building has degraded in recent years, according to a Redmond city staff report. A city committee looked into building mixed-use development at that location, with high-end condos or apartments and retail, but couldn’t find an interested developer, the report stated.
The proposed parking lot will add about 120 parking spots next to downtown Redmond and Centennial Park, with 26 dedicated stalls for the new SCP Redmond Hotel on Sixth Street.
There’s still a possibility of building a high-rise building or some other development on the lot, as the parking lot is intended as interim use, the report stated.
Having a parking lot on the property, while the city waits for interested developers, is a better use of the space than a vacant building, Endicott said.
“Until developers think that’s approachable, we’re at least going to make a parking lot out of it, so it’s useful,” he said.
If SunWest Builders’ nearly $1.1 million bid is approved Tuesday, demolition is expected to begin in early July, with the parking lot complete by November, according to Meghan Gassner, the city’s urban renewal program analyst.
