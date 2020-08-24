The city of Redmond may soon create a task force to find how systemic racism has created inequities for city residents of color.
Two separate proclamations decrying racism will be presented at Tuesday night’s Redmond City Council meeting, and Mayor George Endicott expects that the council will vote on approving them. Both documents state that the city will create a diversity, equity and inclusion task force.
Endicott said these proclamations — written by city councilors Albert Calderon and Jon Bullock — are proof that the city of Redmond is making a serious effort to fight racism. But first, they want to know if racism is a problem in Redmond, and get the community’s opinion on how to address it.
“We’re trying to figure out, do we have a problem?” Endicott told The Bulletin. “If we do, what is that problem, what is the degree of the problem, and how do we fix it?”
Oscar Gonzalez, the empowerment programs manager for the Latino Community Association nonprofit and a resident of Redmond, said he was happy to see Redmond city leaders craft a statement against racism.
However, Gonzalez felt the city took too long to do so, waiting nearly three months after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked an anti-racism movement nationwide. And he hopes the resulting task force will go beyond simply chatting about racism.
“It sounds nice. But where’s the teeth?” Gonzalez said. “In my mind, we don’t need a task force, we need a body that people can go to to file complaints.”
Gonzalez said he preferred what the city of Bend did. Bend city councilors agreed to form a temporary diversity-focused task force in July 2019. Last week the Bend City Council voted to have staff members draft an ordinance that would allow for the creation of a permanent Human Rights and Equity Commission. It would allow people from marginalized groups to make formalized complaints about discrimination and hold the Bend City Council accountable for its equity goals.
Bullock said listening to the community was an important first step before Redmond takes immediate actions in tackling inequities.
“We’re committed to finding places where we can help lift that burden, and the first step in that is listening and learning,” he said.
Gonzalez said institutionalized racism is a major issue not just in Redmond, but throughout Central Oregon.
“We could go to Madras, we could go to Prineville … unfortunately, it’s everywhere, the inequities and disparities in outcomes,” he said.
When asked if he believed if racism existed in Redmond, Endicott said he had no idea — hence why a task force was needed.
Calderon — the only Redmond city councilor who is a person of color and a co-author of the city’s anti-racism declarations — did not respond when asked for comment.
Redmond is a more ethnically diverse city than its larger neighbor to the south. More than 12% of Redmond’s population identifies as Latino or Hispanic, compared to only about 9% in Bend, according to U.S. Census estimates. Redmond also has higher percentages of Black residents and residents who identified as more than one race.
Both Redmond and Bend are less diverse than Oregon as a whole. About 75% of Oregon residents are non-Hispanic white, compared to 82% in Redmond and about 86% in Bend.
The difference between annual household income for Redmond families with a Latino resident and Redmond families with entirely white residents is marginal: $55,383 versus $55,801, respectively, according to U.S. Census estimates. But Latino families, on average, are larger and may have more working members per home, according to Charles Rynerson, demographer with the Population Research Center at Portland State University. These estimates also have wide margins of error because of their small sample size, Rynerson added.
In July, the Redmond School District agreed to start an equity task force of its own. Superintendent Charan Cline said that his district and the city’s task forces will collaborate frequently to ensure that Redmond is a welcoming city for students and adults alike.
“This is a big-tent approach,” Cline said. “It indicates the entire city of Redmond … cares about people coming to the community, being comfortable here and being successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.