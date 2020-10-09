Note: Nine candidates are running for three Redmond City Council seats in the Nov. 3 election. The top three vote-getters earn a seat.
The Bulletin is publishing three separate candidate profiles, with three contenders in each article. These candidates have been sorted alphabetically by last name.
Ron Osmundson
Ron Osmundson, 39, has a number of goals to help Redmond grow successfully — from expanding the city's urban growth boundary so more housing can be built, to increasing funding to help people experiencing homelessness.
But he believes Redmond can't progress properly if the Redmond City Council is divided, which is something he aims to remedy if elected.
"Most of the time, the city council is split on their decisions," he said. “I think everybody needs to be on the same page, as far as moving the city forward."
Osmundson — who co-owns an emergency day care with his wife — also wants to increase funding for the Redmond Police Department if elected. But he aims to find a way to do so without raising taxes, or by offering voters a bond, he said.
"I would want to find a way to fund the police without digging into the taxpayer dollars," Osmundson said.
Osmundson also wants to ease the burden of COVID-19 on small businesses by temporarily exempting them from property taxes, he said.
"We need to pull together to help these businesses stay in business," he said.
Shannon Wedding
Shannon Wedding, 37, has worked for city government in the past, albeit in a non-elected role in a much larger city. But her experience as a civil engineer for Houston, before moving to Redmond, showed her that she had an interest in serving the public, she said.
"I’m very proud of that part of my career, and the city council is an opportunity to step back into my role, but from a bigger perspective," said Wedding, who now works as an engineer in the private sector.
Staying ahead of necessary infrastructure improvements, like roads and sewers, would be a priority for Wedding if elected, she said.
"Having worked for a large city and several other cities as a consultant, it always seems typical that you’re playing catch-up, being reactive with infrastructure," Wedding said. "I’m big into being proactive with infrastructure."
Wedding also wants to ensure that all building plans in Redmond — particularly affordable housing — are thoroughly vetted before construction begins.
“When we look to pursue affordable housing, we need to make sure it’s here for the long term, it’s not cheaply built," she said.
Wedding described herself as a big supporter of law enforcement. If elected, she would fight any proposed police funding reductions, in light of a nationwide political push to reallocate law enforcement funding in response to multiple cases of police brutality against Black people in the U.S.
“We don’t want to start hammering that part of the budget because of the political climate," she said.
There haven't been any recent proposals or discussions to reduce or reallocate funding away from Redmond Police Department.
David Wegener
David Wegener, 64, already spent 13 years in Redmond's municipal wastewater department before retiring last year.
He wants to return to the city as an elected city councilor, so the city's record of fiscal responsibility can be maintained, he said.
"I’d like to be the voice of the residents of Redmond, for taking care of their money, making sure it’s spent wisely," Wegener said. "People don’t mind paying taxes, as long as their money isn’t being wasted.”
He also wants to streamline the regulatory process for small businesses, to make things are easier on local entrepreneurs, Wegener said.
"There’s a lot of red tape they have to go through, it takes up their time and money," he said. "I’d like to delve into seeing how we could streamline that and make it easier for small businesses to be competitive and survive.”
Wegener also has a plan to relieve the traffic congestion on the section of U.S. Highway 97 that cuts through south Redmond: working with state and federal groups to build a highway bypass to the east. The project would be a win-win for both commuters and locals who want to more easily shop at the businesses along the highway, he said.
"I know that’s a big project, and it has to be coordinated with a lot of people, but that would eliminate a lot of (traffic)," Wegener said. "And the people that want to stop in Redmond, it’ll make it easier for them.”
