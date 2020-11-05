An 8-year-old Redmond girl accidentally shot by her younger sibling has recovered from her gunshot wound, but the owner of the gun was arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, the child was shot about 3:30 p.m. after a younger sibling was able to get an unsecured, loaded firearm in a home in the 2300 block of SW 20th Court, according to a Redmond Police Department press release. The younger sibling then accidentally shot the 8-year-old, according to a police spokesperson.
Police declined to release the gender and age of the younger sibling.
The owner of the firearm — Redmond resident John Wheeldon, 40 — was inside the home when the girl was shot, the release stated. He is the boyfriend if the girl's mother, the police spokesperson said.
Wheeldon was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree child neglect and recklessly endangering another person. He was not taken to the Deschutes County jail due to COVID-19 restrictions, the release stated.
The incident is being investigated by Redmond police and Child Protective Services, the release stated.
Those in need of a free gun lock can call the Redmond Police Department at (541) 693-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.