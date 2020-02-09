Beulah’s Place, a nonprofit organization that houses homeless young adults who have been victims of sex trafficking and psychical abuse, is moving closer to opening a center in Redmond for at-risk teenagers.
The center is under construction and expected to open in June.
It will offer teenagers in the region a safe place to access various services, study for classes or work on finding jobs.
“I just saw the vision of what it could be,” said Andi Buerger, executive director of Beulah’s Place. “And how we could help more kids.”
Buerger’s organization raised more than $120,000 in donations last year to secure a loan for the $240,000 building on Deschutes Avenue near Redmond City Hall.
The 4,000-square-foot building was owned by the Redmond School District and previously housed a Boys and Girls Club and Full Circle Outreach for the homeless.
It has been vacant and falling into disrepair for the past six years.
To put the finishing touches on the building, the organization is trying to raise $20,000 to repair the floors, renovate the kitchen and paint the interior and exterior.
“It’s been a long time coming, and we still have a lot to do,” Buerger said.
Buerger recently published a book, “A Fragile Thread of Hope: One Survivor’s Quest to Rescue,” about her desire to rescue at-risk teens and her own past of being abused sexually, physically, mentally and emotionally by relatives while growing up in Southern California.
Buerger is using the book as part of the fundraiser, with 45% of the proceeds from the book being used for the center, she said.
After two years of planning and fundraising, Buerger is starting to see her vision for the teen center come to life.
The center will feature rooms for counseling, studying and workshops. In addition, there will be a space for a book store and thrift store that will be open to the public.
It will be large enough to serve up to 150 teenagers daily, but that depends on the amount of volunteer support, Buerger said. To start, Buerger hopes to get enough volunteers to serve about 50 teenagers per day.
In the future, the organization will hire an executive director, program director and possibly two additional paid positions.
The teen center will not be an overnight shelter, and will only be available to teenagers in the morning and evening. Buerger is tentatively planning to open the shelter from 6:30 to 10 a.m. and then again from 4 to either 10 p.m. or midnight.
While it plans to expand with the teen center, Beulah’s Place is still running its network of families that house young adults in their time of need.
Buerger and her husband, Ed, started Beulah’s Place 10 years ago when they opened their home to at-risk young adults. Other families joined the organization and periodically housed the young people.
To date, the organization has housed more than 35 young adults age 18 to 23 and helped about 60 teenagers under 18.
The new center will allow Buerger to support more teenagers in the region.
“The fact that it will be a reality for the kids in our community is just amazing to me,” she said. “I’m humbled and overwhelmed.”
