A 7-year-old boy was found "safe and uninjured" in a neighbor's house by searchers six hours after walking away from a facility in Redmond.

At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Redmond Police were called to a care facility in the 2900 block of NW 19th St. to a report of a 7-year-old child who had run away.

Dispatchers performed a "reverse-911" to enlist the assistance of residents within 2 miles of the facility.

Volunteers and professionals with multiple agencies searched the area. At about 5:19 a.m. Monday, the boy was found in a home near NW Spruce Ave. and NW 19th St.

A woman had heard movement downstairs in her home and walked down to find the boy, according to Redmond Capt. Devin Cooper.

"The door was unlocked, and it looks like he probably just went inside the house," Cooper said.

The boy was taken back to the facility where he was being cared for.

The woman asked police to not be identified to the media.