 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Redmond boy, 11, helps family find hiker killed in fall off North Sister

Buy Now

Three days after 21-year-old Joel Tranby fell while climbing North Sister, he had not been found.

His family was racked with grief. They clung to the thought — no matter how unlikely — that their loved one might still be alive, suffering on that mountain.

230727_bul_loc_dronebody
Buy Now

Theo Kunselman, 11, operates his drone in the front yard of his Redmond home. Kunselman used the drone to help Search and Rescue locate the body of Bend man who died after falling on North Sister. 
Hannah and Theo

Hannah Tranby and Theo Kunselman hike from the Obsidian Trailhead toward North Sister. On the hike, the two talked about their lives and kept their minds busy.
Carried up the mountain

Ben Clawson helps carry Theo Kunselman the final stretch of the journey to a ledge where Theo could send up his drone to look for Joel Tranby.

A view of North Sister from the ridge where Theo Kunselman sent up his drone.
North Sister, place where backpack found marked in red

The hiking group snapped photos of the mountain and marked the spot where Theo Kunselman's drone found Joel Tranby's backpack and other effects. The information helped search crews restart their efforts and eventually locate Tranby.
Joel Tranby

Joel Tranby and his girlfriend, Fiona Curley.
230727_bul_loc_dronebody
Buy Now

Theo Kunselman, 11, operates his drone in the front yard of his Redmond home. Kunselman used the drone to help Search and Rescue locate the body of Bend man who died after falling on North Sister. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: ttrainor@redmondspokesman.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Elections

High School Sports

Local News

Wildfires

Business

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred