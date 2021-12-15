The Redmond City Council appointed Cat Zwicker, a real estate broker and planning commissioner, to replace former councilor Jon Bullock, who resigned last month.
The council made the unanimous decision at its Tuesday meeting, after considering 17 applicants for the position. The month-long search for a new council started Nov. 9, when Bullock left his seat to take on a larger responsibility in his role on the Southern Oregon University board of trustees.
Mayor George Endicott said the council narrowed the field down to three applicants, who all had experience serving the city. The other two considered were Ron Osmundson, a longtime Redmond planning commission and budget committee member, and Kathryn Osborne, chair of the Redmond Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee.
“Three outstanding candidates,” Endicott said. “It was a tough choice. We decided Cat was the best qualified.”
Zwicker, a Redmond resident for the past 22 years, said in her application that her experience as a small business owner, planning commissioner, real estate broker and community volunteer helps her identify the needs of the city and participate in conversations about its growth and development.
“I believe I have more to offer in these regards and the experience and knowledge to contribute at a higher level,” Zwicker said.
Zwickler, who owns Desert Sky Real Estate, is a Central Oregon Association of Realtors board member and the incoming 2022 president of the Child Care Task Force in Redmond.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia in 1987.
