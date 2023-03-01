A successful program that has turned clerical staff into Central Oregon elementary schoolteachers plans to expand into licensing future middle and high school teachers across the state.

Central Oregon schools have had a difficult time retaining teachers, and the program from George Fox University aims to train teachers specifically to fill the need in rural schools. The university is hoping to hear back from the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission about its expansion proposal by late March.

