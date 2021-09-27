Visitors coming to the region through the Redmond Airport will now be greeted by Central Oregon's birds, flowers and favorite things to do.
Visit Central Oregon, the region's tourism agency, has set up a new in-terminal visitor information center and welcome desk for inbound passengers at the airport. The booth, staffed part time by Visit Central Oregon representatives, is stocked with information about places to eat, stay and play across the region, according to the agency.
It also prominently features the work of two local artists, Katie Daisy and Karen Eland, with a mural featuring the region's natural beauty and wishing visitors "greetings from Central Oregon."
“It’s a chance to steer visitors in directions and toward activities they might not be aware of otherwise, such as some of our outlying partners and communities, or the regional mural trail which is featured prominently at the desk,” said Visit Central Oregon CEO Julia Theisen in a press release.
According to Theisen, the new booth offers a first stop for visitors who might not plan to visit the organization's Sunriver welcome center.
“With anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 passenger arrivals each month, the Redmond Airport is a critical regional gateway and we now have the opportunity to engage with visitors, answer questions, and provide additional inspiration before they disperse throughout Central Oregon,” Theisen said.
