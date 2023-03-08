A man who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in one of Deschutes County’s most notorious murders was granted release by the state parole board on Tuesday.

Justin Link, 39, was convicted of aggravated murder for being part of a group — known as the Redmond 5 — who killed Barbara Thomas in 2001.

