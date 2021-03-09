The House and Senate committee for the 2022 redistricting of legislative and congressional districts is holding a virtual hearing on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for residents who live in the 2nd Congressional district.
The Legislature is moving ahead with the legal requirement to hold two hearings for each congressional district despite a six-month delay in receiving data to draw new political district lines.
The 2nd Congressional District includes all of Oregon east of the Cascades, as well as portions of southwest Oregon. Though the hearing is directed toward the counties in the congressional district, discussion will also include legislative districts in the region.
To access the hearing online, go to https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview and click on the icon with a camera on the right side of the screen for 3/10/21.
Registration is required to testify by phone or video link. You will receive a confirmation email. Use the online form at bit.ly/bbtestify or call 833-588-4500.
The window for submitting written testimony for Wednesday's hearing has passed. Written testimony can be submitted for consideration during the second hearing for residents of the 2nd Congressional District on March 20 at 1 p.m.
Submit written comments online via the Oregon Legislative Information System testimony portal. It will be included in the public records at bit.ly/bbpubliccomment.
Submit comments via email to oregon.redistricting@oregonlegislature.gov or via U.S. mail to Oregon Redistricting Committees, 900 Court Street NE, Room 453, Salem, OR 97301.
