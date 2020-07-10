The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help those who may be displaced by wildfire damage this summer.
Volunteers are needed to staff shelters and help with reception, registration, meal preparation and other tasks to help those in need.
In addition, the Red Cross is seeking doctors, nurses and paramedics who would be willing to volunteer their time to assess people’s health in the shelters. The Red Cross anticipates needing to screen shelter residents for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
For those interested in volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact the Central Oregon region offices at volunteer.cascades@redcross.org.
