The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood.
Blood donations will help prevent a shortage, which happened across the country at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Through May 31, those who donate blood will receive a free, “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross T-shirt by mail while supplies last. In addition, those who donated during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the Red Cross.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health to donate blood.
The Red Cross has blood donations sites set up in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. To find a location, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Together
